SHEFFIELD — Lois Lucille “Dorton” Gautney, 93, died November 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. She was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.

