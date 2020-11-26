COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Lois Marie Brewer Kelley, 83, died November 24, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Railroad Cemetery, Iron City. She is survived by longtime partner, Robert Cypert.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.