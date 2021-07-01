BURLESON, TEXAS
Born to Thomas and Mary Fisher Buttram at home in Florence, Alabama, on January 30, 1928. She passed away at her home of 60 years on June 27, 2021, in Burleson, Texas. She is survived by one brother, Tedie M. Buttram of Florence, Alabama, and five children, Linda and Bill Tucker of Daphne, Alabama, Joey Parks of Godley, Texas, Dan Parks and Rebecca Cathey of Blum, Texas, Steve and Connie Parks of Burleson, Texas, and Jeff Parks of Burleson, Texas. Lois has 48 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Beeley, Thomas, David, Frank, and Johnny and one sister, Martha, her son, Greg Parks, and great-grandchildren, Macey Coffey and Elijah McMahon. In total, Lois has 113 family descendants and countless friends of family members that she considered her own.
Her hobbies were gardening and painting. Lois lived life to the fullest and always surrounded herself with family. She was an excellent cook and fed every person she could. She offered an abundance of advice, life lessons, wisdom beyond her education, a photographic memory, and wit. If you were lucky enough to love her and be loved by her, you were lucky enough.
The viewing will be held in Joshua, Texas, on Thursday, June 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. The service will be held at First Burleson Church of Burleson, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2. Interment to follow in Burleson Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers: grandsons, Danny Parks, Brandon Bartlett, Bubba Parks, Jerome Coffey, Jeremiah Parks, Hunter Parks.
Honorary Pallbearers: grandsons, Greg Parks Jr., Jeffrey Parks, Joe Parks, James Overholt, Josey Parks, Cody Parks.
