TUSCUMBIA — Lois Murner, 91, of Tuscumbia, AL, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The visitation will be today, September 26, 2019, from 1 to 3:15 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel with Byron Longcrier and Haston Handley officiating.
Mrs. Murner was a native of Aspel, Alabama. She was a graduate of Larimore Business College, and a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Murner; brothers, James and Hugh Spurgeon; and parents, Jim and Ila Spurgeon.
Mrs. Murner is survived by her daughters, Brenda Handley (Wallace) and Dianne Longcrier (Mike); sister, Elizabeth Walden; grandchildren, Lee Handley (Cathy), Donnie Handley (Pam), Byron Longcrier and Kelli Southward (Travant); great-grandchildren, Ben Handley, Haston Handley (Chloe), Halie McCartney (Ty), Cameron Handley, Madison Handley, Kerrigan Roberts, McKynna Handley, Alex Bolton, Blake Bolton and Casey Bolton; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ruth Spurgeon.
Pallbearers will be Lee Handley, Donnie Handley, Blake Bolton, Casey Bolton, Cameron Handley and Adam Evans.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Sherry Chaney, Bobbie Woods, Howell Bigham and Good Samaritan Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
