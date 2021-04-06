PHIL CAMPBELL — Lois Pounders, 100, of Phil Campbell, passed away Friday April 2, 2021. Ms. Pounders was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her children, Virginia Mallard, Margie Nix, Jerry Pounders and Charlotte McPeters; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Janie Scott; siblings, Otto Scott, Otho Scott, Essie McRay, Jessie Scott, Ella Mae, Obie Gorden and R.B. Scott.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 5, 2021 where she was laid to rest in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
