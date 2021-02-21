IUKA, MS — Lois June Biggs Salvo, 78, died Thursday, February 18, 2021. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., February 24, at Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the church . Memorials may be made to Big Pasture Public Schools in Randlett, OK.

