FLORENCE — Lois Selman Allen, 94, passed away November 17, 2019. She was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church; UMW Ruth Subgroup; Life Wise Volunteer for 15 years; and a Volunteer for the American Red Cross. Lois was Florence’s “first lady” from 1980 - 1983. She was Salutatorian at Rockford High School. After business school, Lois worked for Henderson Insurance Company in Alexander City, AL. She married John Hollie Allen in 1955 and was a secretary at the University of Auburn before moving to Florence in 1959 when Hollie accepted a teaching position at Florence State College. She was a supporter of the university including the UNA football program. She enjoyed the outdoors, square dancing, archeology, hummingbirds, and travels with Life Wise.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dean Bowers and Rev. Carol Keller officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband, John Hollie Allen; brothers, Frank, Charles and David Selman; and sisters, Betty Lou Towns and Emma Ruth Selman.
She is survived by her son, William Lee Allen; and daughter, Amanda Faye Allen (Wayne Hemen) and a host of extended family and friends.
Lois’ children are grateful to Brentwood Retirement Community for making her feel at home.
Thanks to Home Instead and all her private caregivers who assisted in her home. A special thanks to Janie Adkins, Sabrina Barnett, Marilyn Brown and Donna Burns who were with her most recently.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Wood UMC, Caring Place, P.O. Box 207, Florence, AL 35631 or to the church/charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
