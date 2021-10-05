WATERLOO — Lois Irions Sharp, age 75, of Waterloo, passed away, Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The Funeral will immediately follow in the Chapel with burial in Sherrod Valley Cemetery. Wayne Wood will be officiating.
She was preceded in death by her children, Timothy Wayne Irions, Delores Rose Irions, and Gregory Smith Irions; husbands, Philip Jackson Irions and Charner Lee Sharp; parents, Benny and Lucy Gautney; sister, Christine Hooper; brothers, Jimmy Gautney, William “Jabo” Gautney.
She is survived by her children, Angela Finn (Dustin) and Philip Irions (Melanie); sisters, Patricia Woods, Gail Parrish, Bobbie Gamble; grandchildren, Donald Wayne Crider, Jenessa Finn, Coltin Finn, Autumn Jones, Philip Irions, and Hannah Martin; seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Donald Wayne Crider, Philip Irions, Coltin Finn, Will Martin, Tim Woods, and Tyler Wood.
