RUSSELLVILLE — Lois Winstead Taylor Burns, age 91, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Lois was the last living charter member of Belgreen Baptist Church. She would help anyone who ever needed help. She loved to crotchet, giving all of her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends afghans, and even donating some to the local TV station. Her family meant everything to her, and she leaves them a legacy of love.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Belgreen Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, W.J. Taylor; second husband, Dr. John D. Burns; daughter, Ann Taylor Heatherly; great-grandson, Josh Weatherman; her parents, George Washington and Mary Ellen Winstead; brother, George Winstead; sisters, Vivian Louise Kimbrough and JoNell Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Patricia Taylor, Becky Taylor, Terri Taylor; grandchildren, Edith Chaney (husband, Frank), Chris Lezukic (wife, Jamie), Robin Haithcock (wife, Tanya), Justin Crittenden, Cayce Crittenden, Sarah Hogan, Audrey Hogan, Seth Hogan, Heath Hogan; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Pounders, Judy West, Jerline Bolton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Russellville Fire Department for fall assistance, and the nurses and staff of Helen Keller Hospital, Keller Hospice, Dr. Boorgu and Dr. Paul for the love and care of our family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Lois to Belgreen Baptist Church, 18375 Hwy 24, Russellville, AL 35653.
