PRATTVILLE — Lois Underwood Stephens, 95, formerly of Muscle Shoals and Florence, AL, passed away June 12, 2020 in Prattville, AL. She was born May 17, 1925 to Robert and Elizabeth Underwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Stephens; mother, Elizabeth Beckham Underwood; father, Robert Underwood; sisters, Juanita Higdon and Carolyn Minor; and brother, David Underwood.
Lois was the owner of The Showcase in Muscle Shoals in the 1960s and 1970s. Her greatest gift was her love, respect and admiration for her customers and all with whom she had contact through all venues of her life. She was respected for her Godly wisdom, gentle spirit, and abiding humor. Lois shared many of her thoughts through her writings and poetry, contributing numerous articles to Christian publications.
Lois is survived by her children, Kathy Goodwin (Pete), Lisa Salem (Tim), Shannon Sanford (Barry), Christy Littlefield (Scott); grandchildren, Tracy Brown (Cary), Britney Kerley (Brad), Courtney Linam (Warren Mullins), Stephen Sanford (Jennifer), Skyler Thomas (Brian), Brady Brown, Alaina Littlefield, Griffin Littlefield, Noah Salem, Brent Salem, and Benjamin Salem and Josh Freeman, a chosen grandson of the heart; and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no visitation will be held but rather a graveside service for the extended family today, June 16, 2020. All of her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who cared for Lois during her last years, including Vanessa Fisher, Virginia Graham, Raven Frazier, Cyretha Ball, Ann Jackson, Brenda Gordon, Shearita Pettway, Kindred Hospice and the employees of Windsor Place, Columbus, MS, who helped her convalesce and rehabilitate after a fall in 2019.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
