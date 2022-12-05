FLORENCE — Lois Virginia Willis, 84, of Florence died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10-11:30 AM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Willis; parents, Jack and Mattie Mae Lumpkin; and siblings, Jackie Wilcoxson, Betty Scott, Charles Lumpkin, and Billy Lumpkin.
Mrs. Willis is survived by her daughter, Debra Ethridge (Stuart); sister, Barbara Scovotto; grandchildren, Virginia Grace Patterson, John Wallace Patterson, and Lynton Stuart Ethridge, Jr.; many nieces and nephews.
She spent years in education and teaching special needs children. She was a native to Florence and attended Coffee High School and graduated from Florence State Teachers College. She was a great mother and grandmother. She dearly loved her family and friends; she will be greatly missed. She attended First Presbyterian Church. She loved teaching, reading, playing bridge, and most of all time with family and friends.
