WATERLOO — Lois Inez Young, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation was Monday, October 5, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Her graveside service followed at 2:00 p.m. in the Central Heights Community Cemetery with Brother Paul Holloway, Jr. officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Duck” Young; parents, Griffin and Cora Bevis of Lutts, TN; sister, Margaret Brewer of Florence, AL; and brother, Gene Bevis of Florence, AL.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Carol Smith (Travis); son, Randall Woods (Diane); brothers, Dalton Bevis and Jimmy Bevis; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Frankie Putman, Tracy Smith, Michael Young, Brian White, Craig Arnett, and Austin Barnes.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice, especially, Britney and Rosa for their loving care of Lois.
