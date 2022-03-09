PHIL CAMPBELL — Maxine Cleveland, age 79 of Phil Campbell, passed away Monday March 7, 2022. She was a Christian and a member of Spruce Pine Baptist Church.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 62 years, J.B. Cleveland; sons, Danny Lynn Cleveland, Samuel Stewart Cleveland (Dawn); daughter, Trula McMickin (David); brother, Wesley Fryer; sister, Margie Wheeler; grandchildren, Randi McMickin, Kyle McMickin, Jordis Willow Cleveland, Aiden Kain Cleveland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Alma Fryer; four sisters and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Terrace Manor for taking such great care of our mother.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
