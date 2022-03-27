FLORENCE — Lola Mae Maxwell, 84, of Florence, passed away, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church.
Lola was a member of Valley View House of Prayer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Loye and Pearlie Mae Sharp; brother, Millard Sharp.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Maxwell; children, Janet Bassie (Tim), Norman White (Vickie), step-Sons, Joey Maxwell (Brandy), Brad Maxwell (Nancy); grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Cory, Lucas, Baylei, Jeremy, Misty, Christopher, Megan, Lori, Jordan, six step grandchildren; 14 great-grand children, two step great-grandchildren; brothers, Eldred Sharp, Ralph Sharp (Dorothy) Berlon Sharp (Jonell); sisters, Lois McCain (Pete), Mavis Burbank (Larry); special friends, Mable Wood, Linda Hill, and Mable Morris.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Chris White, Eric Fessler, Michael Fessler, Lucas Curry, Michael Burbank, and Stephen McCain.
