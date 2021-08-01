FLORENCE — Lola B. Moore, age 89, of Florence, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. A graveside service will be Sunday, August 1st, at 9 a.m., at Tri-Cities Mausoleum chapel, with Brother Travis Harmon officiating. Entombment will be at the adjoining Mausoleum.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Moore; and parents, Walter and Annie Boykin.
Lola is survived by her children, Kellie Moore and Keith Moore (Juliet); grandchildren, Nathan Moore, Natalie King, and Kenneth Moore; great-grandchild, Valerie Tidwell.
She loved working outside and water skiing.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented