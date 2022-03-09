PHIL CAMPBELL — Lola Murphy Wood, 86, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Monday, March 07, 2022 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home in Florence.
Lola was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She and her husband, Tommy, owned and operated Wood Sales for many years.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Old Line Cemetery in Hodges.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Wood; son, Joey Sandusky; parents, Pat and Blanch Murphy; brother, Bill Murphy; sisters, Bernett Call, Ruemae Bevis, and Loraine Murphy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Glenda McGowen, Charles Sandusky, Rickey (Sandra) Sandusky, Deborah (John) Holland, Phyllis Anderson, Larry (Lisa) Sandusky; stepsons, Scotty Wood, Randy Wood; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Sammy) Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Lola’s grandsons.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and the Hospice of the Shoals for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
