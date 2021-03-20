HAMILTON — Lomax Carroll, 66, died March 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery.

