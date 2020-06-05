FLORENCE — Lona Christene Duncan, 77 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. Lona was a retired medical transcriptionist; she was a member of Highland Baptist Church of Florence, member of the Sassy Saints Sunday school class, WMU director and taught ceramics.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home.Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, Alabama, with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating.
Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Tubbs Alexander; father, David Leon Alexander and sister, Glenda Jane Alexander.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her husband, James Leonard Duncan; son, James Gregory Duncan (Pamela) of Elliott City, MD; daughter, Angela Christine Duncan Carter of Florence, AL; sisters, Brenda Crider, Wanda Reeves, Shelia Eaton, Kathy Jo Ferrell, all of Jasper, AL, and Sandra Diane Ryan of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Tia Marie Duncan, Orlando, FL, Marissa Duncan, Glen Burnie, MD, Courtney Carter Vaughn, Hamilton, AL, Ali Caitlin Carter, Florence, AL, and Kaylie Alanna Carter, Florence, AL; greatgranddaughter, Adley Kate Vaughn, Hamilton, AL.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Bee Williams, Danny Ray Williams, Shane Reeves, Seth Reeves, Casey Ryan and Sammy Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Duncan, Billy Williams, Dale Reeves, Patrick Ryan, Don Eaton, Artie Ferrell, Jon Ferrell, Marc Jones, Brett Williams, Adam Williams, Brad Welch and Drew Jones.
