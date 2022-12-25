FLORENCE
Lona Irons, 83, passed away December 20, 2022. She was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, December 26, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery. Officiating will be Norman Hargett and Greg Pollock.
Mrs. Irons was preceded in death by her husband, Roland O. Irons; and parents, Sheppie and Heslup Rhodes.
She is survived by sons, Roland Irons (Marlene) and Stephen Irons; daughters, Teresa Llewellyn (Donnie deceased) and Susie Hamm (Mike); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Brian Llewellyn, Joseph Mustain, Josh Witt, Buddy Flemmings, Kenneth Irons, and Gary Irons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Hamm, Dennis Neal, Jackie Neal, and Wendell Irons.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
