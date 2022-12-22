FLORENCE — Lona Irons, 83, died December 20, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel with burial in Central Heights Community Cemetery.

