FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Lona Jane Woldenberg, 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away the morning of September 18, 2019. She passed unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by children and grandchildren after a massive stroke suffered the previous Sunday evening while walking her dogs.
She was born in Florence, Alabama, to William and Lydia Mae Bryan, nee Greene, on November 5, 1939. She attended Coffee High School, but eventually became a supporter of both the Yellow Jackets and the Bruins of Bradshaw, with children graduating from both programs.
Lona Jane follows in death her husband of 52 years William “Bill” Woldenberg, who passed May 7, 2018. Florence is where they made their home together raising a family. Eventually they moved in retirement to Destin, Florida, and finally Franklin, Tennessee.
Lona Jane lived an active and full life. She was an avid tennis and bridge player, world traveler, lucky penny and nickel slot gambler, and was known for the spectacular lawn and gardens at her home. Lona Jane maintained memberships in many social and charitable clubs throughout her life and influenced many young women as a sponsor of a local sorority. Her great passion became helping and supporting programs working with shelter dogs. She would be the first to load her car trunk with pet essentials at the mention of need on the local TV news.
Lona is survived by her children, Lynn Schneider (David), Charles Woldenberg (Shelia), Kim Clemons (Harold), Jane Thomas (Dudley, dec.), Caroline Woldenberg and is preceded by Patrick Libert (Jeanette). She is also survived by her loving sister Marie Jackson (Chris) and niece Dana Rawls. She was the proud grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three. Lona Jane is also survived by Max and Jillie, her fur children, otherwise known to the rest of her kids as “the favorite” children.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to your local animal shelter in her memory.
Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.
