BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Londyn Maliyah Perry, 9, died Monday, April 11, 2022. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center, Golden, MS. Visitation from 10-2 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.