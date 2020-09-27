WAYNESBORO, TENN. — Lonnie DeWayne Morgan, 54, died September 23, 2020. Graveside services is 2-3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceburg. He was the son of the late Lonnie William and Becky Ray Morgan.

