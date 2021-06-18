COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE FLORENCE — Charles A. Quillen died November 19, 2020. Due to the Covid protocols in place at that time there were no services held. The Quillen family will meet at the home place in Cloverdale at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 to celebrate the life of our brother, father, uncle and friend. All glory to God our Father. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements. Lonnie Eugene Harvey, 57, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home with his wife by his side after more than a three-year battle with ALS.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Phillip Skipworth, Robert Wakefield, and Edward Hargrove officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Lonnie was the kindest, most sincere, humble and loving Christian husband according to his wife, Dawn.
Born December 18, 1963 in Florence, Alabama, he was the son of the late William Eugene Harvey and the late Mildred White Harvey. He was a graduate of Coffee High School class of 1982, and a member of the football team, recognized as an outstanding football player and all around great guy, a true gentle giant. Lonnie attended University of North Alabama and graduated from Muscle Shoals Technical College.
After college, he had a 35-plus year career in electronic machine maintenance, 30 years with Benchmark in Huntsville, then briefly with Teledyne until his health prevented him from continuing. When not working, he loved to be fishing at the Tennessee River on Wilson, Wheeler, or Pickwick Lakes. Lonnie was a born again Christian and was previously associated with Grace Church of the Shoals.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Childress Harvey of Columbia; children, Ashlynn (John) Killen, Will Harvey, Julianna Harvey, and Jackson Harvey, all of Alabama; stepchildren, Sarah Foster (Ryan) Baker of Culleoka; Andrew (Olivia) Foster of Canton, Michigan; grandchildren, Ryleigh Jo Baker, Ben Baker, Harrison Foster, Theodore Foster; sister, Debbie (Mike) Bailey of Mississippi; and brother, Larry Harvey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Benton Sloan Foster; and brother, Mike Folgman.
Pallbearers will be Greg Neal, Brian Hall, Calvin Bearden, David Harvey, and Tommy Fitch. Honorary pallbearers include Keith Herndon, Ken Thoele, Tracy Kilpatrick, Eric Malone, Greg Hovis, and Dr. Cummins Couch.
The family would like to express a special gratitude to Caris Hospice, Dr. Cummins Couch, Edward Hargrove, Sarah Baker, Tricia and Robert Wakefield, Lisa and Darryl Hulen, Bailey Jones, Chris Hargrove, Dustin Hargrove, and Stephanie Nitti with the ALS Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Commented