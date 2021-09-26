LEIGHTON — Lonnie F. Grissom, Jr., 84, of Leighton, AL passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Visitation was held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bruce Fitzgerald and The Honorable Mark Craig officiated. Burial was held in Gargis Cemetery.
He served as a deacon for 52 years. Lonnie was a member and deacon at New Zion Baptist Church. He retired from International Paper. He had a love for convention style gospel music, attending antique tractor and engine shows and junking. Lonnie was a forty-plus year volunteer fireman at LaGrange VFD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Nina Grissom; sisters, Jewel Dean Grissom and Ruth Evelyn Johnson; brother-in-law, JD Johnson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Pace.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Pace Grissom; son, Denson Grissom (Nancy); daughters, Letitia Parker (Mike) and Jennifer Hogeland (Rodney); grandchildren, Loni Grissom (Joe), Mollie Killen (Tyler), Jordan Boyd (Ryan), Caitlin Hogeland (Colby), and Drew Parker (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Memphis, Cooper, Montgomery, Palmer, and John Tyler; brother, Odie Grissom (Mae), and special brothers, Rayburn Pace (Thelma), Dewey Pace, and Jackie Pace (Diane).
Pallbearers were Ryan Boyd, Drew Parker, Tyler Killen, Clarence Coan, Dwain Clement, Wayne Pace, Jerry Johnson, and Colby Huffman. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons at The New Zion Baptist Church. Special pallbearers were Memphis, Cooper, Montgomery, Palmer, and John Tyler.
Memorials may be sent to New Zion Baptist at 1468 Co. Rd. 129, Russellville, AL 35654.
Special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice staff, Malynda, Kayla, and Aisha.
