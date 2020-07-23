NAUVOO — Lonnie Harlon Hopson, age 80 of Nauvoo (near Eldridge), passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Hopson was born on May 26, 1940 in Walker County to the late Odell and Annie Mae Collins Hopson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda McGuire Hopson; a daughter, Pamela Black; three grandchildren, Amanda Truett, Andrea Hird, and Audrey Copeck; five great-grandchildren, Harlon Truett, Kennedy Truett, Wylie Hird, McKenna Hird, and River Hird; a sister, Peggy Harmon; a brother, Larry (Brenda) Hopson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Brad Hopson; a sister, Patsy Clark; and a brother, Glendon Hopson.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24th at 2:00 P.M. from the Bob Wilson Memorial Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Wilson Funeral Home of Carbon Hill assisting the family.
