FLORENCE — Lonnie Lee Gean was born on Dec. 7, 1942, at ECM Hospital in Florence, AL. He passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
His early years were spent between South Bend, IN. and Waterloo, AL. He attended school at Greene Township in Indiana and Waterloo School in AL.
Lonnie and his precious wife, Julie, were married on Aug. 23, 1980. They were three days shy from celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
A graveside service will be held on Monday Aug. 24, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Tommy Calhoun.
Mr. Gean was preceded in death by his parents, Lurlan and Ruby Gean and Era and Cleo Gean. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gail Pruitt and Pam Smith, and his special daughter in-law, Becky Gean.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Michael Gean; two sons, Ron (and his late wife Becky), & Chris Gean (Karen); one daughter, Heather Erwin (Anthony); brothers, Doug Gean (Pat), David Gean, Larry Gean (Pat), Kenneth Gean (Kay); sisters, Kaye Zalas (Ken) & Cheryl Harrison (Don); brother-in-law, Buddy Smith; special sister-in-law, Joanne Kerby;,special niece, Jessica Purdy; ss well as numerous nieces & nephews. Grandchildren are Emily Bratcher (Sid), Jacob Gean (Morgan), Chelsea White (Skylar), Ryan & Bailey Gean, Addison, Camdyn & Everly Erwin. Great grandchildren are Olivia Bratcher, Slater & Amara White.
Lonnie was a jack of all trades, from digging wells, commercial fishing, picking cotton, and many other job adventures before owning and operating Gean’s TV & Appliance for 35 years and Gean Developers for 20 years. Lonnie’s most important job was being a husband, father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and loved being a true salesman.
He was an avid Alabama fan. He also loved playing his guitar and having jam sessions with his friends. He and Julie loved to travel, especially to Indiana to visit with family and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care, especially Kristi and Sierra.
Family was very important to Lonnie. Daddy and Papaw Lonnie, thank you for all the precious memories. We love you and we’ll miss you.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Erwin, Gene Purdy, Jacob Gean, Chris Gean, Russell Gean and Scott Gean. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends who preceded him in death Danny Liverett, Marty Fortson, and Jim Samons.
