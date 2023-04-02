F.4.2.23 Paul Cummings.jpg

TRAPPTOWN, ALABAMA — Lonnie Paul Cummings passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023. He was born January 30, 1938 to Columbus and Glenna Mae Cummings in Trapptown, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bud; and son, Stacey.

