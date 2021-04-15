RUSSELLVILLE — Lonnie Ray Bassham, 71 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away April 13, 2021.
Visitation will be today, April 15, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Jim Lumpkin officiating. Burial will be in Florence Cemetery.
Lonnie was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was born January 30, 1950, to Eugene Lester and Frances Vernell Carroll Bassham. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Bassham; his stepsons, Odell Berryman and Geary Wayne Berryman; stepgrandson, Michael Shane McCrory; and stepgreat-grandson, Blake Bozeman.
Lonnie is survived by his children, Billy Berryman (Vickie), Mildred McCrory (Larry), Barbara Cummings (Gary); siblings, Barbara Borden (Phillip), Fay Hollingsworth (Arthur), Lorene Bryant, Brenda Oliver (Jerry) and Lester Gene Bassham; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
