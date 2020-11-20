CHEROKEE — Lonnie Ray Berning, 75, died November 15, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee with burial in Margerum Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

