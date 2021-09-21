SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Lonny “Sport” Sutton, 53, died September 16, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.