HALEYVILLE — Lora Ann Sartin, 53, died November 9, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Hamilton Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.