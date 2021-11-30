SHEFFIELD — Lora Inez Rubley, 90, died November 28, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

