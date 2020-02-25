LEIGHTON — Lora Kaye Ayers, 50, of Leighton passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be today, February 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Jerry Crowden will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery. She worked at Cardiovascular Institute of the Shoals.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunt, and cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Ayers; parents, Arthur Bush and Patricia Bush; son, Chace Ayers; daughter, Ashley Thompson (Justin); sisters, Sharon Tygesen and Joanna Mayberry; honorary sister, Dana Allsup; in-laws, Nolan and Linda Ayers; grandchildren, Ava and Averie Thompson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
