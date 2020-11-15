JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — Lora Mae England Daniel, age 103, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Florence, left this world on November 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Lora grew up on her family farm in the country before meeting her husband, Carl, and moving to Florence.
Lora enjoyed her career working as a department manager at Sears for over 35 years prior to her retirement. She also had a great love of travel and went on many trips with her family, traveling all over the world. She grew up attending New Hope Church of Christ and was a member of Darby Drive Church of Christ before moving to Jacksonville, Florida.
Lora was married to her late husband, Carl Daniel, for over 60 years. She has spent the last 20 years living in Jacksonville with her family.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Carolyn (John Solomon); her granddaughters, Cindy (David Rose) and Susanne (Samuel Alverson); and great granddaughter, Jacqueline Rose.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented