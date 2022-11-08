LAGRANGE, OHIO — Lore Thorn, 97, formerly of Red Bay, died November 2, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery.

