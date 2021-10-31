CHEROKEE — Loren Doyle ”Samson” Bolton, 70, died Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation will be November 1, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.

