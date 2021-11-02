CHEROKEE — Loren Doyle “Samson” Bolton, 70, of Cherokee, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation was Monday, November 1st, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service immediately followed in the funeral home chapel with David Conley officiating. Burial was in Barton Cemetery.
Loren was a native of Cherokee and a member of the Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Estelle Bolton; sister, Becky Lunsford; nephew, Neal Smallwood; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Loren is survived by his brother, Ray Bolton; sisters, Margaret Smallwood, Susan Pennington, Teresa Mims, and Virginia Hans; aunt, Sybil Bolton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers were Nick Howard, Tim Smallwood, Travis Howard, Timothy Smallwood, Steve Burnside, and Greg Enlow.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Alabama Hospice, Cottage of the Shoals, and 4th floor palliative care of Helen Keller Memorial Hospital, and to Dr. Karr.
