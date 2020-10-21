SHEFFIELD
Lorena Copeland Cross, 89, Sheffield, entered the Kingdom of God on October 20, 2020.
She was born on September 29, 1931, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1950. On October 28, 1950, she married the love of her life, James Edward “Bokey” Cross.
In 1952, she and her family joined Sheffield First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending the Howard Jaggers Sunday School Class. She actively volunteered in all aspects of church life from working the nursery to taking an active part in her children’s many MYF and choir activities.
At the age of 37, she was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of pursuing a college education. She received her Bachelor of Arts, immediately accepted a position as an elementary school teacher, and re-enrolled at UNA to pursue her Master of Arts and then went on to complete her Doctorate as an Education Specialist. After serving 20 years as a beloved first and second grade school teacher, she retired from the Alabama Public Schools system.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Cross (Steve), Jani Brill, and Gail Cross; son, Mark Cross; grandchildren, Stephanie Lawler (David), Kim Watkins (Daniel), Jennifer Kimbrough (Davy), Shea Brill, and Louis Brill (Madelyn); great-grandchildren, John David, Emily Jane, and Laura Beth Lawler, Peyton Long (Tanner), and Sarah Grace and Anna Faith Kimbrough; great-great-grandchild, Levi Long; and lifelong best friends, Thomas and Mary Jo Morrow. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cross; her parents, brothers, and sisters; and dear cousin and best friend, Jean Copeland.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Howard Jaggers Sunday School Class nd the “Good Ol’ Boys.” A special thanks to the incredible team of ladies who cared for her in the Shoals, April Chandler and Barbara Cole; and in Huntsville, Cici Cartwright, Amanda Fletcher, Wanda Jenkins, Toni Jones, Amy Kepler, Sara Lazaro, Debbi Parker, and the ladies from Huntsville Hospital Hospice, especially Michele Kinsella and Crystal Lansdell.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Sheffield First United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph (Tennessee) Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sheffield First United Methodist Mission Fund and the Sheffield Public Library.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented