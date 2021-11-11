FLORENCE — Lorena McGarry Frith, 96, of Florence, passed away November 10, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Lorena was born on Tuesday, September 1, 1925, in Florence, Alabama. As a child she lived in Florence (at the corner of Irvine Avenue & Pine Street), and then briefly in Demopolis, Alabama and New Orleans, Louisiana, before moving to Columbus, Ohio.
Lorena graduated Bexley High School in Columbus, c. 1942. After high school, she attended the Ward Belmont School in Nashville, Tennessee, and then the Ohio State University, in Columbus, until her marriage to Tom Frith, on September 1, 1947 (whom she met at a USO dance!). After marriage, Lorena lived in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Florence, AL, before settling in Nashville, TN, in 1965. While in Nashville, Lorena was a member and elder at Hillwood Presbyterian Church, where she was also a longtime teacher at the Hillwood Playcare & Nursery. She was a member of the Junior League of Nashville and the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. Lorena had a ready smile and a wry sense of humor. She loved music and cooking. And her greatest joy was her family.
A graveside service will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Courtland Cemetery. Officiating will be Brandon Miles and Taylor Todd.
Mrs. Frith was preceded in death by her parents, Tiny and James McGarry; husband, Thomas Poindexter Frith, III; daughter, Anne Frith Gilliam; infant son; and sister, Jane Robbins McGarry Ramey.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas P. Frith (Jane) of Florence, Alabama, and James McGarry Frith (Emily) of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Andy Frith (Tosha), Jennifer Frith Knapp (Tim), Mac Frith, Davidson Frith, and Joshua Gilliam; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Drew Frith, Hudson Taylor, and Chance Gilliam.
Special thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center and Renaissance Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hillwood Presbyterian Church, Nashville, Tennessee, The Martha O’Bryan Center, Nashville, Tennessee, or First Presbyterian Church, Florence, Alabama.
