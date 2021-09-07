FLORENCE — Lorene C. Dawson, 88, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home chapel, with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., at Fergusson Cemetery in Lawrence County, AL.
Mrs. Dawson was preceded in death by the love of her life Franklin Dawson Sr.; parents, Earnest Colley Sr. and Thelma Colley Sitz; sons, Franklin D. Dawson Jr., Michael Dale Dawson, Roger Dale Dawson; grandchildren , James Franklin Glaze, Michael Dawson, Amanda Mae Dawson Doyle.
She is survived by her children, Judy Geans (Dale), Debra Harper (Jimmy), Donna Dawson, Douglas Dawson ( Mary Ann), Daryl Dawson (Kim), Melanie Sellers (Clark), Sylvia Dawson; brother, Earnest Colley Jr; 23 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and numerous great great grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
