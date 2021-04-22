MUSCLE SHOALS — Lorene C. Lawler, 95, died April 21, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

