MUSCLE SHOALS — Mrs. Lorene C. Lawler “Rene,” 95, Muscle Shoals, watched a most glorious sunrise in the midst of the Father in the hour before dawn April 21, 2021. Mrs. Lawler was born Dora Elizabeth Lorene Clements to Samuel Wylie and Lillie Mae Clements of Carbon Hill, Alabama. Rene was a longtime cosmetologist based out of her home on Lewis Street (Rene’s Beauty Shop) in Muscle Shoals. She was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, serving Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in an immeasurable capacity for decades, including singing in the choir and serving in the Ruth Sunday School class. Rene brought her family together every Wednesday afternoon for fellowship and dinner for decades. She taught her flock respect, love, and kindness, and maybe a few cooking skills along the way.
She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Ann Gillentine (Jimmy), Cherokee, and Ms. Bonnie Russell, Muscle Shoals; sister, Mrs. Mildred Pate, Birmingham; grandsons, Michael Berryman (Lisa), Muscle Shoals, and Chris Gillentine, Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Hailee Austin (Tim), Cody Berryman, and Natalie Gillentine; and great-great-granddaughter, Swayze Jane Austin. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Mrs. Jewel Trotter.
Mrs. Lawler was preceded in rest by her husband and the love of her life, James C. Lawler; her son and apple of her eye, Phillip Clayton Lawler; her grandson, Joseph Craig Gillentine, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Lawler will be Jimmy Gillentine, Bobby Joe Bostic, Michael Berryman, Chris Gillentine, Tim Austin, and Cody Berryman.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Courtney Bowen and the nurses and staff of the third and fourth floor at Helen Keller Hospital for their kindness and compassion shown to Rene and her family as she prepared for her homecoming. They also would like to thank the staff of Morrison’s Funeral Home for their endearing love throughout the years to “Dumplin.”
Mrs. Lawler’s family will receive visitors starting at noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, until 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Morrison’s Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with a service immediately following with interment in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Will Rushing will preside.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
