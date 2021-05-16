RED BAY — Lorene H. Underwood, 80, died May 15, 2021. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Burial is in Halltown Cemetery, Vina. Visitation is two hours prior to service at the funeral home. She was a licensed Hospital Administrator and a Registered Nurse.

