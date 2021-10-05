TUSCUMBIA — Lorene Isbell Duncan, 93, died October 3, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

