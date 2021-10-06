TUSCUMBIA — Lorene Isbell Duncan, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 6, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 7, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Hollis Retherford officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lorene was the oldest living member of Little Bear Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Duncan; daughter, Brenda Joyce; mother and father, Mattie Reaves and Horace Isbell; stepmother, Willie Isbell; siblings, Bobby and Olin Fuller and J.W., Donnie and baby Isbell; and son-in-law, Sgt. Terry Russell.
Lorene is survived by her children, Beverly D. Turpen (Gerald) and Lou Cornelius; brother, Larry Isbell (Faye); sister, Barbara Rutland (John); grandchildren, Gidgett Wilson (Robert), Melanie Griffith (Justin), Jeremy Turpen, and Jeffrey Turpen; and great-grandchildren, Kristan and Will Wilson, and Evalyn Turpen.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Turpen, Jeffrey Turpen, Robert Wilson, Justin Griffith, Eddie Barnes, Greg Rutland and Kevin Clounch. Will Wilson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
