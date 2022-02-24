RUSSELLVILLE — Lorene “Rena” Horton Bendall, age 85, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her residence.
Rena worked for 25 years in the Russellville High School cafeteria. She loved Divine Baptist Church and loved gospel music.
The visitation will be 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bobby” Bendall; parents, Claude and Ruby (Montgomery) Horton; two brothers, James Horton, Reece Horton; infant sister, Eloise Horton; in-laws, Wallace and Ruth Bendall.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Greg Bendall, Donna Bendall Warhurst (Brady); grandchildren, Trey Warhurst (Dakota), Tanner Warhurst; great-grandson, Lincoln Rhett Warhurst; brothers, Kenneth Horton (Marie), Glenn Horton (Ruth Ann), Raymond Horton (Judy); sister, Pam Plott (Larry); sister-in-law, Fronia Horton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Michelle Gunnin, the nurses and staff of North Alabama Hospice of Shoals and Amedysis Hospice for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com
