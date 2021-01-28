VINA — Lorene Taylor Thorn passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Red Bay Hospital. She was born November 18, 1936 in rural Colbert County to William Abner and Beulah Hester Taylor. She grew up in the Crooked Oak community and at the age of sixteen, graduated from Deshler High School in Tuscumbia in 1953 as salutatorian. She then attended and graduated from Larimore Business College. In May, 1957, she married Ernest Thorn and moved to the Burnout community in Franklin County.
Mrs. Thorn was an avid animal lover. She also enjoyed jigsaw and word puzzles and any and all types of sewing and needlework. She never sewed for the public, instead preferring to gift her work to others. The one exception to this was the time she spent doing hand sewing for Project Alabama in its early days. She was very proud to be part of a group of seamstresses who were photographed and interviewed in Vogue magazine for their work with Project Alabama. She was a member of the Burnout Homemakers Club for over fifty years, as well as the Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association.
Services will be held Saturday, January 30, at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Jeremy Robinson and David Corum officiating. Burial will be in Old Burleson Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Crutchfield (Jeff) of Russellville; two granddaughters, Alicia Crutchfield of Madison and Amanda Watkins (Zachary) of Athens; one brother, Leroy Taylor (Janice) of Crooked Oak; one sister, Dotty Stuart (David) of Plattsmouth, NE; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Pallbearers will be members of the Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church, which she attended until she moved to Generations of Red Bay.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 11 a.m. until service time at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. The family asks that everyone wear a mask and that social distancing is practiced.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Generations of Red Bay for the care she received for the past three years.
