Loretta Ann Wadkins “Rusty”, 71, from Chicago, Illinois, died on December 10, 2020.
A private family only memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary St. John; her father, Theodore St. John; her brothers, Eugen St. John, Frank St. John, and Eddy Blazek.
Rusty is survived in death by her brothers, Steve Blazek and Yosh Tony Blazek; her sisters, Yvonne Craft, Diana Schnabel, and Frannie Jones; her children, Brian Wadkins, Tim (Julie) Wadkins, and Thomas (Serena) Wadkins; her grandchildren, Micheal (Emily) Wadkins, Jamie Wadkins, Brianna (Jonathan) Glaze, Dylan Wadkins, Alex (Brittney) Wadkins, Hunter Wadkins, Chloe Wadkins, and Harper Wadkins; and her great grandchildren, Emma, Ty, Brantley, Kaydee Jo, Aidynn, and Brayden.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
