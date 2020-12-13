CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Loretta Ann Wadkins “Rusty”, 71, from Chicago, Illinois, died on December 10, 2020.

A private family only memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary St. John; her father, Theodore St. John; her brothers, Eugen St. John, Frank St. John, and Eddy Blazek.

Rusty is survived in death by her brothers, Steve Blazek and Yosh Tony Blazek; her sisters, Yvonne Craft, Diana Schnabel, and Frannie Jones; her children, Brian Wadkins, Tim (Julie) Wadkins, and Thomas (Serena) Wadkins; her grandchildren, Micheal (Emily) Wadkins, Jamie Wadkins, Brianna (Jonathan) Glaze, Dylan Wadkins, Alex (Brittney) Wadkins, Hunter Wadkins, Chloe Wadkins, and Harper Wadkins; and her great grandchildren, Emma, Ty, Brantley, Kaydee Jo, Aidynn, and Brayden.

Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.