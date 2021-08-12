MUSCLE SHOALS — Loretta Smith, 77, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Mount Hope Community Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathan Smith, Sr.; twins, Glenda and Brenda Atkisson; son, Jeffery Atkisson; and grandson, Johnathan Heath Atkisson.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Atkisson (Tammy) and Dennis Atkisson; stepchildren, James Nathan Smith, Jr., Joann Choat-Scott (Billy Joe), and John David Smith; sisters, Rachel Story, Doris Hammock (Carl), and Emily Crabtree (Ron); 27 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James N. Smith, Jr., David Keeton, Tony Brewer, Randy Lee, and Marqess Phillips.
Thank you to Tammy for the special care you gave to Loretta.
